We’ll Wait And See If Bruno Fernandes Will Be Fit For Tottenham – Erik ten Hag

Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for Manchester United’s crucial Premier League trip to Tottenham, Erik ten Hag has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, players wear a protective boot from time to time just to prevent small injuries from worsening, so it is left to see if the Portuguese international would feature vs Tottenham.

Ten Hag added that Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane will remain out after their recent injuries.

His words, “There are some unavailable. [Lisandro] Martinez, [Raphael] Varane. We have to see how Bruno Fernandes is. We don’t know yet, he is a question mark.”

“It’s more often [than not] that players [wear the boot], that we protect them. Prevention. But it has to settle down so we all have seen he played the full game and it happened in the first half. But tomorrow is quick but we have to see what is possible.”