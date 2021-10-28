We’re fully dedicated to promoting manufacturing – Gbajabiamila

The Nigerian House of Reps has established that it is entirely driven to boost Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

This disclosure was made by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, at a dinner organised by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to mark the association’s 50th anniversary on Wednesday in Abuja.

The speaker, represented by Rep. Aliyu Magaji said that manufacturing is important for the development and economic growth of any nation and is a foundation that developing countries could transform into modern economies

He stated that the manufacturing association has played a crucial part in developing Nigeria’s manufacturing capacity.

Gbajabiamila said, “From our assumption of office, the Ninth House of Representatives has placed special emphasis on the economy and how the legislature can help contribute to its development.