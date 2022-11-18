We’re In No Rush To Sell The Club – Liverpool Chairman

Liverpool chairman, Tom Werner has come out to say that his company, Fenway Sports Group are in no rush to find a new buyer for the Reds. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club is definitely exploring a sale at this time, but there is no urgency or time frame for them to make that happen.

Tom added that a possible outcome could be his company’s continued stewardship for a while.

His words, “We’re exploring a sale, but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us,”

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual. One outcome could be our continued stewardship for quite a while.”