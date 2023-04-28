We’re not comfortable – Labour Party decries relocation of Ebonyi election tribunal to Abuja

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) on Friday expressed concern over the recent relocation of the state Election Petitions Tribunal (EPT) to Abuja.

Recall that the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, on Wednesday directed the tribunal to relocate to Abuja immediately.

Speaking on the development, State Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr Godwin Jioke, said that the shutdown of the court in Ebonyi was worrisome to his party.

According to him, the party is not comfortable with Dongban-Mensem’s decision.

“We aren’t comfortable with the cessation of operation and decision of moving the EPT sitting to Abuja,” Jioke told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

“The decision has to be reconsidered and allow matters to be handled in the state where elections took place.”