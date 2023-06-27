We’re working to end economic, security challenges – Tinubu’s Eid message

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that he is working tirelessly to solve the country’s economic and security challenges.

Tinubu disclosed this in his Eid el-Kabir message to Nigerians where he called on all Muslims to multiply the good deeds that sallah celebrations bring.

Speaking of the economic and insecurity challenges, Tinubu assured that he and his team are working tirelessly to provide solutions.

“I join Muslims in Nigeria and worldwide in observance of Eid-el-Kabir. We must thank Almighty Allah for the grace to witness another Eid.

“As we immerse ourselves in the joy of this moment and celebrate, let us remember those who may not be as fortunate like us,” he stated.

According to him: “The end of religious activities spanning the first ten days of the Islamic Month of Dhul Hijjah, Eid-el-Kabir, enjoins us as Muslims to show mercy and compassion to our fellow humans.”

He noted that Eid el-Kabir is a festival of sacrifice and total obedience to Allah, as exemplified by the exceptional action of Prophet Ibrahim.

“No greater sense of duty is ever recorded in history outside of the ennobling example of Prophet Ibrahim in offering his only son Ismail as a sacrifice to Allah.

“The best way we can demonstrate this example is how we conduct ourselves towards our fellow citizens and our duties to our beloved country. We must imbibe and manifest those values inherent in Prophet Ibrahim’s life: complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love and compassion.

“This season, let us endeavour to multiply good deeds with our kindness to our fellow Muslims and others by helping and supporting the weak and vulnerable in our communities. By doing so, we showcase the values and virtues of our faith.

“Currently, our country faces some challenges, especially with our struggling economy and simmering security challenges. While I acknowledge all of these, they are not insurmountable. I am working day and night with my team, fleshing out solutions. We have started with the decisions taken so far to reform our economy and remove all impediments to growth.

“As we embrace the present challenges, we must face the future with vigour and Renewed Hope with the confidence that our tomorrow shall be better and brighter. I wish you all a happy Sallah celebration,” he stated.