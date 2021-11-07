West Ham Aren’t Title Challengers – David Moyes

West Ham manager, David Moyes has come out to say that he is targeting a top-four finish this season. He, however, denied that West Ham are Premier League title challengers right now.

According to him, he really likes to be positive at all times and he believes a CL spot is possible because the Hammers missed out by just 2 points last season.

Moyes added that West Ham is not getting carried away but there is a good feeling at the moment.

His words, “I want to be really positive all the time, I would like to say that is what we can do. I don’t see that at the moment.”

“We can challenge the top four but whoever they are I want to see if we can give us an opportunity, we missed out on Champions League football by two points [last season] so why can we not be there?”

“We are not getting carried away but this is feeling good at the moment.”

“I don’t know. It is too early to say. But fighting for each game as we did today, why not still [be] dreaming?”

“I think I am the same manager [as at Everton] but have had to work out myself how to get better.”

“We all have to try and keep improving. I hope and believe my best time is still to come and at the moment I’ve got really good players who play with incredible character.”