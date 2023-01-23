What Nketiah Is Doing Is Incredible – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to hail his boys following their record-breaking start to the season that has seen the Gunners collect 50 points. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is extraordinary what the club he doing this season, and he believes Arsenal has deserved all the points they have gotten thus far.

Arteta added that while losing Gabriel Jesus was a blow, Nketiah has definitely stepped up.

His words, “Extraordinary. It doesn’t get much better than that. We deserved the points that we have. I think we have played well enough to win most of the matches. But the reality is that we have things we can get better at. Attacking and defending in transitions. That’s the aim.”

“What Eddie is doing is incredible,”

“Losing Gabi [Gabriel Jesus] was a big blow, but Eddie is responding with the team in an exceptional way. He’s so loved by everybody at the football club. He’s got a real Arsenal heart and that’s very special. You cannot put that into numbers, but he’s really, really good.”