Whatever England Has Achieved In The Past Is Irrelevant Ahead Of Euro 2024 – Gareth Southgate

England manager, Gareth Southgate has come out to say that his team should use Italy’s failure to qualify for last year’s World Cup as a warning not to take their place at Euro 2024 for granted. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his players know the level that is required, and they know that they cannot drop the ability needed to keep competing at the highest level.

Southgate added that whatever has been achieved in the past is irrelevant ahead of tomorrow’s game vs Italy.

His words, “Without a doubt [Italy’s recent history is a warning],”

“I think what we did really well after the Euros was our first game was away in Hungary and we gave one of our best performances, I think.”

“Our mentality from the start was really, really good. I don’t expect that mentality to be a problem but it is a reminder that these early stages of qualifying are crucial.”

“I can remember us scoring a late goal against Poland at Wembley with no fans and people would have taken that victory for granted but it was such an important moment in qualifying. We had several of those in our previous qualification campaigns.”

“Although some of those groups looked comfortable in the end, there were plenty of nights where that wasn’t the case.”

“They know the level that’s required, they know they have the ability to compete at that level,”

“Then the fact that whatever we’ve done in the past is irrelevant tomorrow night because we have to start again. We have to work hard to qualify again and it is a great fixture for us to get that underway.”

“In a nutshell it is the sort of challenge we have got to take on and the type of game we have got to start winning.”

“We have [done that] over a period but we’ve got to consistently try to do that. That said, we haven’t won here since 1961 so it is also another bit of history we are trying to break down.”

“That is a great challenge for this team because they have knocked down so many of those barriers in the past.”