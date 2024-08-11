CNPP Demands Suspension of NNPC MD Over Alleged Scandals

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has called for the immediate suspension of Mele Kyari, the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), amid a series of allegations and controversies surrounding the corporation.

The group has also demanded an independent investigation into claims of subsidy fraud, substandard imports, and the ongoing mismanagement of the Port Harcourt refinery.

In a statement issued to journalists on Sunday, James Ezema, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of CNPP, expressed deep frustration over the current state of affairs at the NNPC.

He argued that the recent removal of the fuel subsidy has exacerbated the economic challenges faced by Nigerians, and he believes that Kyari should be held accountable for the adverse effects of this policy shift.

Ezema’s statement underscored the severity of the situation: “It is time to hold NNPC Limited accountable by immediately suspending Mele Kyari and independently probing the subsidy scam and other allegations in Nigeria’s upstream and downstream oil sectors.

This action is crucial to saving the economy and alleviating hunger among Nigerians.”

The CNPP is particularly critical of the recent sharp increase in petrol prices, which has surged from N167 to approximately N700 per litre. Despite this dramatic price hike, the nationwide petrol shortage persists, leading to severe hardship for the general public.

The conference attributed this ongoing crisis to what it perceives as Kyari’s ineffective leadership.

“Mele Kyari’s tenure has been marred by controversy and failure,” the CNPP statement read.

His leadership has proven inadequate in addressing these critical issues, making him unfit to continue in his role.”

The statement also highlighted a series of serious allegations against NNPC. The CNPP condemned the purported subsidy scam, labelling it “particularly egregious.”

The group cited remarks by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido, who suggested that certain individuals within the NNPC are obstructing efforts to end the lucrative subsidy scam.

Such comments have added weight to the calls for Kyari’s suspension and a thorough investigation.

Furthermore, the CNPP expressed grave concerns about the alleged importation of substandard petroleum products, which it claims pose significant health and safety risks to Nigerians.

The group urged for an immediate halt to these imports and called for stringent checks to protect public welfare.

Another point of criticism was the ongoing rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Despite substantial financial investments, the refinery has reportedly remained in a state of disrepair, highlighting what the CNPP views as systemic mismanagement and inefficiency within NNPC.

“The endless rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, despite the enormous sums already expended, is another clear example of the mismanagement and inefficiency that plague NNPC Limited,” the statement noted.

The CNPP’s demands reflect growing frustration among various political stakeholders regarding the state of Nigeria’s oil sector.

The calls for Kyari’s suspension and an independent investigation into NNPC’s practices are indicative of broader concerns about governance, accountability, and the effective management of the country’s vital oil resources.