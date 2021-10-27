Which is the Best University to do BCA?

Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) is often regarded as a stepping-stone towards a successful career for commerce/arts stream students, and what better place to study it in the capital of Uttarakhand – Dehradun.

A gateway to some famous tourist attractions and picnic spots, Dehradun has the best BCA colleges in India. Prior to exploring the best BCA college in Dehradun, this blog will provide you with an insight into the course.

Bachelor of Computer Application: An Overview

Bachelor of Computer Application, often known as BCA, is a three-year undergraduate program that lasts for six semesters. The course is tailor-made for students interested in computer science and wishes for a career in the information technology sector. The three-year program provides an in-depth knowledge of computer and programming languages, including C, C++, JAVA, HTML, and XML. During the program, students acquire a deep understanding of coding.

After completing the course, BCA graduates can debut into their professional life with high-end salary packages. As BCA graduates are equipped with programming knowledge and technical skills, they can easily make it to tech giants, such as Amazon, Oracle, Accenture, TCS, IBM, Deloitte, Infosys, and Wipro. Thus, choosing a BCA college wisely is essential for holistic learning and unmatched global opportunities.

There are certain factors you need to consider when choosing the best BCA college in Dehradun. So, let’s take a look at these factors comprehensively.

Factors to consider for choosing the best BCA college in Dehradun

1. Accreditation: Firstly, you need to consider the accreditation and affiliation of the BCA program before getting into a college. Regarded as the symbol of faith and trust, accreditation shows that the particular college complies with a certain standard of quality education. Universities accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the program certified by the University Grants Commission of India are best for pursuing the BCA.

2. Range of specialisation: Specialisation in a particular field provides a competitive edge over others in the global labour market. Though there are several BCA colleges in Dehradun, select the one that offers a wide range of specialisation. Some BCA colleges offer specialisation in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things.

3. Experience of faculties: The experience of faculty plays a vital role in shaping the future of a student. Therefore, acquiring education from seasoned tutors helps students excel in a career as well as life. So, choose the BCA college with experienced tutors to teach students and help them grasp complex technical skills and knowledge in no time.

4. Placement history: Landing a well-paying job is the dream of every student pursuing the BCA program. If a college has good connections with industries, the scope of securing a high-end salary job is higher. So, always choose those colleges that promise campus placement to students upon completion of the program.

These factors will definitely help you select the best BCA college in Dehradun. So, start exploring right away!