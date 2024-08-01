While Peter Okoye Splashes His Money On Luxury Items, I Save Mine – Paul Okoye

Popular singer, Paul Okoye has come out to reveal that his twin brother, Peter Okoye arrested him with the EFCC in December 2023. He recently had his say during an interview with City 105.5FM, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he landed in EFCC custody following a petition written against him by his brother over his lifestyle, and while being grilled by the officers from the commission, he was threatened to the extent of being told that he was going to stay in prison for 20 years.

He added that the accusations his brother made against him was in relation to some money that dated back to 2006/2007, and he had to explain to them that he saves his money while Peter focuses on splashing on luxury items.

WOW.

Paul Okoye, who is better known as Rudeboy, is a Nigerian singer. He rose to fame in the 2000s as a member of the P-Square duo with his identical twin brother Peter Okoye.

Paul studied at St. Murumba secondary school in Jos, together with his brother, Peter also known as Mr P. Paul joined a school of music and drama club where he started dancing and performing covers songs produced by MC Hammer, Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson with his brother Peter.

After the disbandment of P-Square in 2017, both band members sought separate musical careers. Rudeboy released his debut solo tracks titled ‘Fire Fire’ and ‘Nkenji Keke’ in 2017.

On 22 March 2014 Okoye married Anita Isama, whom he met in 2004 during his studies at the University of Abuja. In 2013, their son Andre was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The couple also have a set of twins who were delivered in Atlanta, USA.