Nancy Pelosi Endorses Kamala Harris for Democratic Presidential Nominee

Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Pelosi emphasized the importance of Democratic unity to defeat former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.

Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump,” Pelosi posted on X.

This endorsement follows President Joe Biden’s decision to support Harris as the party’s candidate after stepping down from the presidential race due to health and performance concerns.