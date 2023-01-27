Whoever Wants To Judge Me For My Split From Gabriel Jesus Can Go Ahead – Raiane Lima

Arsenal striker, Gabriel Jesus has split from his partner, Raiane Lima, just 8 months after they welcomed their baby girl. This news was recently confirmed by Raiane, who took to her Instagram to announce that she and the Gunners player are no longer an item.

According to her, she decided to share the news with everyone as soon as possible because she prefers that to gossip spreading about it.

Raiane added that whoever decides to judge her for the separation can go ahead.

Her words, “Before gossip spreads, I myself make a point of letting you know that Gabriel and I are no longer a couple.”

“And whoever wants to judge can judge. Anyone who wants to say some bad things, can speak.”

“Since some like disgrace, I do it myself question of announcing the end of something that almost consumed me.”

“Who wants to celebrate too, can celebrate (especially family members).”

“After this post, you know that you will never again see me talk about what we went through, or about any subject related to our daughter.”

“It wasn’t betrayal, it was just pressure from everyone and everything.”

“We got along well, but because of other people’s problems, it always got to us.”

“I can’t take it anymore, and I’m not going to force myself into something that’s killing me.”