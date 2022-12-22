    Login
    Why ​2023 election cannot be rigged – Ex-INEC official, Ezeonu

    Prof. Emeka Ezeonu, a former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) official has declared that the 2023 elections cannot be rigged.

    The one-time Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo spoke on Wednesday at a Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) event in Awka, Anambra.

    Ezeonu urged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and perform their civic responsibility next year.

    The ex-REC believes the Electoral Law as amended makes it impossible for rigging.

    “BVAS approval has tightened the loopholes in card readers, making the electorate more confident that their votes would count,” he said.

    Ezeoonu however urged journalists to always be professional in their reportage.

    Prof Stella Okunna, a professor of Mass Communication, advised the media to be ethically balanced.

