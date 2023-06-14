Why G5 members supported Akpabio – Wike opens up

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has opened up on why he supported the election of Senator Godswill Akpabio to emerge president of the 10th senate.

At a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Wike said he supported the former governor of Akwa Ibom to reciprocate the support he got from the lawmaker when he was running for governorship election in 2015.

Wike also revealed that himself and members of the G-5 who include former governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) Okezie Ikpeaz (Abia) and the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde supported Akpabio’s election.

He said, “I don’t believe that Akpabio will be rubber stamped. I also supported him because he equally supported me when I was running for governorship.

“Akpabio is a competent, qualified and educated person. He is an orator who can represent this country anywhere. What other qualifications do you want?

“Rivers State and the G5 Governors all supported Akpabio because we couldn’t stop our support midway.”