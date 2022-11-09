Why things are not working in Nigeria – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, on Wednesday, assured the people of Benue State that he would ensure the youths become productive if elected into power.

Obi made the statement during a presidential campaign held in Makurdi, the state capital.

The former governor of Anambra State explained that things are not working in the country because the people in power don’t know anything.

“In their productive age, our youth must be productive. That is why I said you will not come to Abuja to tell us what you want us to do; we will come to you, you are the government.

“I have said the greatest physical asset of Nigeria, after the human assets we have in the youths, is the vast uncultivated land in the North; I will make it work.”

He added, “We have the opportunity to turn Lagos into a financial centre; we have the opportunity to turn the South-South to become the best in oil and gas; We have the opportunity to turn the South-East to become the best in manufacturing and trade.

“Why is it not working? It is because we have people who don’t know anything, and they’re wasting everybody’s time.

“Everything I say today, take it; hold us responsible,” he said.