Wike charges new NDDC board to reject politicians contracts

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the new Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board to move away from the norm by not giving projects to political contractors but to those with competence and track records.

Wike gave the advice when the new NDDC’s board members, led by its Chairman, Lauretta Onochie, paid a courtesy visit to him at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Friday, contained in a statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

He said, “There are what we call regional developmental projects that can link up two states.

“Those are the kind of things NDDC should go for and give to competent contractors. Leave these political contractors alone. Leave all these portfolio contractors. You have come to my state and seen what I have done.”