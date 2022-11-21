Wike is a member of Kwankwasiyya, Kano people respect him – Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Monday described Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as a member of the Kwankwasiyya group.

Kwankwaso said Wike was always standing for the truth, hence he’s a member of Kwankwasiyya.

He spoke at the inauguration of the Mgbutanwo Internal Roads in the Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

According to Kwankwaso: “Your Excellency, thank you for standing firm, for saying the truth at any given time, not minding what they are thinking.

“Your excellency, without putting on a red cap, you are a member of Kwankwassiya any day, any time. Because in Kwankwansiyya, you don’t have to put on a red cap. Many people in this country have got their red caps in their hearts, and I believe you are one of us; that is why I believe that those of us from Kano have a lot of respect for you.”