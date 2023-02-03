Will Smith Is Human – Serena Williams

Popular Tennis player, Serena Williams has come out to address Will Smith’s Oscars slap nearly one year after it happened. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she believes the “King Richard.” movie was an incredible project, and even if it was overshadowed by the slap saga that involved Chris Rock, it was a brilliant film.

Serena added that Will Smith is not perfect, and human beings should just learn to be kind to one another.

Her words, “I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed. But I also feel that I’ve been in a position where I’ve been under a lot of pressure and I’ve made a tremendous amount of mistakes, and I’m the kind of person that’s like, ‘I’ve been there. I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world.”

“We’re all imperfect, and we’re all human and let’s just be kind to each other. That’s often forgotten a lot.”

WOW.