Will Smith Once Played Muhammad Ali, So His Slap Hurt – Chris Rock

Popular comedian, Chris Rock has opened up for the first time about the infamous Oscars slap he received from Will Smith. He recently had his say in Charleston, South Carolina in preparation for his upcoming Netflix special Selective Outrage, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, if people want to know if the slap hurt when it happened, it definitely did, because people must know that Will Smith once played Muhammad Ali in a movie.

His words, “The thing people want to know . . . did it hurt? Hell yeah, it hurt. He played Muhammad Ali! I played Pookie!”

“Even in animated movies, I’m a zebra, he’s a f***ing shark.”

“I got hit so hard I heard Summertime ringing in my ears.”

WOW.