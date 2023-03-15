Winning 3 UCLs Back To Back Won’t Erase The Fact That I’ve Failed As City Manager – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that he has failed with the club for not yet winning them the Champions League. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, however, even if he wins the UCL thrice in a row, he will still be a failure because his childhood idol, Julia Roberts visited Old Trafford and not the Etihad when she came to England many years ago.

Pep added that winning the Champions League will not erase the disappointment he felt during that period.

His words, “I am a failure in the Champions League,”

“If I win the Champions League three times in a row I will be a failure. I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols.”

“Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester – not in the 90s when Sir Alex (Ferguson) was winning titles and titles and titles. She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years, right?”

“And she went to visit Man United. She didn’t come to see us. That’s why even if I win the Champions League it will not compare for the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn’t come to see us.”

“Even if I win the Champions League it will not compare to this disappointment I had.”