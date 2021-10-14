Women Deserve Praise For Their Efforts To Look Beautiful – Abiola Adebayo

Popular Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo has come out to hail women for the effort they put in to look beautiful. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, looking at the several beauty products women use to enhance their appearance consistently, her gender really goes through a lot.

Abiola Adedayo added that men should try to use these beauty products if they think it is easy.

Her words, “Bra, girdle, lashes, makeup, heels, wig…. all these in one body and you think we will not get some small choko for head sometimes?? Uncle if he easy, you too try am.”

“To all the women trying to stay young and beautiful: God bless you all.. Jesu ngbo ko easy.”

“I can’t wear that girdle for one hour

Women we Dey try o.”

“Please who is that woman that goes out with her fine wig and return home with the wig intact on her head? I’m definitely not that woman, I would have dropped it inside the car. mi o ra ye.”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.