Women Don’t Need To Do Anything To Be Seen As A S*x Symbol – Nancy Isime

Popular Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime has come out to speak about being seen as a s*x symbol by some people. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, it is very weird to be referred to as such, and she might never know why some people see her that way.

Nancy added that the fact is as a woman, you don’t even need to do anything to be a sex symbol, since some men are just wired to see you like that.

Her words, “Aye! Do you know the funniest part? No. I would never know why people— Because as a woman, you don’t even need to do anything to be a sex symbol. People just always want to make everything about you about sex.”

“I know. And it’s weird. Because what did I do? It’s just weird. Because I don’t even know. See the thing I’m talking about. I have no makeup on. Literally, I have a hat on. I’m all covered up. I see myself as a crush symbol because there’s a huge— everybody “you’re my crush”, “he crush”, “e crusher”, but sex symbol, I don’t get that a lot.”

“Yeah, I know probably there are fantasies of that. And it also happens with being a single woman. Maybe when I get married, all of that dies down a little bit. I feel like when you’re married, that kinda dies down. Some sick people still stay and say they want to have sex with you when you’re married, but sex symbol, I don’t see myself as that.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.