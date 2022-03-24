Xavi Has Improved Barcelona With The Perfect Blend Of Youth And Experience – Aguero

Manchester City legend, Sergio Aguero has come out to say that Xavi has restored hope and happiness to Barcelona. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, fans of the Spanish club can definitely dream again because their new manager has brought an intriguing mix of youth and experience that will take Barca to greater heights.

Aguero added that Xavi’s arrival and their distinctive style of play is starting to show again, and he expects the team to improve.

His words, “I see a lot of happiness at Barcelona because of how they are playing right now.”

“They have improved a lot since Xavi’s arrival and their distinctive style of play is starting to show again. He has played a few matches as manager, but you can already see his influence.”

“I’m very happy because I know the players well and know how much they love the club.”

“There’s plenty of young talent with huge potential that is starting to materialise. Pedri, Gavi, Ansu [Fati], Nico Gonzalez.”

“If you add the seasoned veterans to that, and the reinforcements that have arrived, they can dream big again – so why not aspire to take on the Europa League?”

“It won’t be easy, and the process of this new team has just started so it’ll need time to evolve, but they’ve already got what they need to give a good attempt at it.”