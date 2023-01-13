You Can’t Be Ugly And Broke At The Same Time – Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Efia Odo has come out to say that ugly men are better at taking care of women. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she has dated some ugly men in the past that had money, and they took really good care of her because one can’t be ugly and broke at the same time.

Efia added that she cannot date short guys as well because she is always on 6 inches.

Her words, “Ugly men take good care of women, and of course, I have met and dated ugly guys before, and they had money because you cannot be ugly with no money.”

“I feel like if you want to date me, first you need to meet me at a public place like a restaurant or a lounge, I hate being hooked up by someone.”

“You also need to get my attention by having nice teeth. If your teeth is not nice, I can’t talk to you. I can’t date short guys because I’m always on 6 inches, and you need to have lots of money.”