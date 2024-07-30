You Can’t Gossip About Me And Still Try To Get Close To Me – Anna Banner

Ex-beauty queen, Anna Banner has come out to issue a stern warning to individuals she refers to as gossips. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she definitely wants nothing to do with those who engage in spreading rumors about her, so when they see her face–to–face, they should face front.

Her words, “GOSSIPS… STAY AWAY FROM ME! YOU KNOW YOURSELVES. DON’T SMILE WITH ME IN PUBLIC OR SAY HI… I’LL IGNORE THE LIVING DAYLIGHT OUT OF YOU.”

