You Have Won My Confidence, Adebayo Tells Oluwole

Yesterday, the Ogun East Senatorial Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Arc Kayode Adebayo, assured the party’s 2023 Federal House of Representatives aspirant for Remo Federal Constituency, Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole of his unflinching support.

Adebayo made this assurance while hosting Asiwaju Oluwole and his entourage at his residence in Ikenne on March 23, 2022.

“It’s a privilege to aspire to represent the people. And when one is eventually elected, one must do everything possible to ensure the people benefit immensely from the democratic dividends.”

“With what I have seen so far, I strongly believe in your ability to deliver. Let me equally state here that you have won my confidence and I assure you of my support ”

He admonished Oluwole to be steadfast in his political activities and unwavering loyalty to the party.

Oluwole equally met with other prominent leaders in Ilishan, Irolu, Iperu and Ogere where they all gave his aspiration a positive nod.

Notable leaders who threw their weight behind him included Pa Kola Solarin, Apagun Seye Sonuga, Alhaji Supo Ogunlesi, Alhaja Tawa Fajolu, Mr Akinsanya, Hon Ayedun Bakare, Mrs Comfort Awosipe, Alhaji Rasheed Balogun, Hon Kamoru Sofowora, Hon MKO Idowu, Hon Adape.

Others were Hon Kamorudeen Ariyo, Ikenne PDP Chairman, Hon Kayode Ogunderu, Chairman, Ikenne LG Collegiate Council, Hon Lukula, Hon Akeem Adesoye, Hon Kehinde Awobade, Hon Kunle Oresanya, Mrs Onasile, Alhaja Kehinde Elepe among others.