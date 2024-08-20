Close Menu
    You Should Feel Somehow If You Eat While Paying A Condolence Visit – Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

    Popular media personality, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi has come out to question Nigerians who are in the habit of eating when paying condolence visits. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to her, she does not understand why anyone visiting family members of a late person cannot just sit for a while and then leave without eating, even if they are offered food.

    Gbemi added that adding to the bills of people who are mourning is simply not good enough.

    Her words, “Don’t fight me o. When you go visit the bereaved, do you have to eat? Can’t you sit with them for some time & leave? Even if they offer you food, don’t you feel somehow eating ? They are mourning for goodness sake, why are you adding to their bills? No food in your house?”

