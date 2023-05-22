Young People Who Have Experienced Terrorism Trauma Must Have Their Voices Heard – Prince William

The Prince of Wales has come out to say that survivors of the Manchester Arena terror attack must have their voices heard. He recently urged for change after victims were left without mental health support, and the world has been reacting.

According to Prince William, it is important to listen to their different stories now in order to learn for the future if such shameful event repeats itself in the country.

He added that young people who have experienced the trauma of terrorism must have their feelings acknowledged.

His words, “This report makes clear that young people who have experienced the trauma of terrorism have needs unique to age.”

“These are minds that need the space to have their voices heard and their feelings acknowledged.”

“We must listen to their stories now, in order to learn for the future. I look forward to seeing the change it creates.”