I’ll Sample A Recording Of Christians Praying In My Next Song About P*ssy – Temmie Ovwasa

Popular singer, Temmie Ovwasa has come out to blast her Christian neighbors who recently held a prayer session at 12 midnight. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, their gathering only disturbed her sleep and it is frustrating because everyone deserves a good night sleep.

Temmie added that she recorded their prayer session and will be featuring it in her next song.

Her words, ”My Christian neighbors are shouting and praying at 12 fucking A.M like other people don’t deserve to sleep,

So I recorded their prayers and I’m sampling on a song about eating my wife’s pussy

The labor of our heroes must not be in vain.

Shalom.”

WOW.

Temmie Ovwasa who is popularly known as YBNL Princess, is a Nigerian singer, song writer and guitarist born on 29th November, 1996.

She started out professionally in 2016 after being signed to Olamide’s YBNL Nation record label.

She plays all kinds of instruments including guitar, Keyboard and drum. She rose to fame with the hit single “Jabole”, which is her first song under the YBNL imprint.

She revealed she has recorded over 300 songs.