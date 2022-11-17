Young Players Lack Drive And Commitment Nowadays – Ronaldo

Manchester United Ronaldo has come out to say that young players lack the same drive and commitment of previous generations. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is not saying these young players don’t respect the more experienced or older players, but they surely live in a different era compared to when he started playing football.

Ronaldo added that he cannot blame the next-generation players for the present reality because time has changed.

His words, “I don’tmean that they don’t respect the more experienced players or the older players, but they live in a different era.”

“I can see my kid [who is] 12 years old. The mentality is not the same, they are not suffering.”

“Their hunger [is different]. I think they have things more easily, everything’s easy, they don’t suffer — and don’t care.”

“I don’t mean only a few in Manchester United, but all the teams, in all leagues in the world, the youngsters are not the same of my generation. But we cannot blame them, because it’s part of the life and the new generation, the new technologies that distract them. They are not the same … they listen to one thing and in two minutes they have already forgotten and do whatever thing they think it’s better.”

“It doesn’t surprise me,” he added. “But in the same way it’s a shame because if they have the best examples in front of your eyes, and if they don’t at least copy what you did.”

“They don’t care, a few care, but most of them no, and for me it doesn’t surprise me. They are not going to have career longevity, it’s impossible. In my generation, you see many players that reach 36, 37, 38 at a high level, in this new generation you will be able to count them with your hands how many will reach that level.”

“For me, it’s kind of weird, because I remember when I was 18, 19, 20, I always looked to see the best players in [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy, [Rio] Ferdinand, Roy Keane, and [Ryan],Giggs,”

“This is why I have the success that I have and longevity.”

“I take care of my body, my mentality, my head, because I see these guys and I learn from them.”

“I’m not the kind of guy who likes to give advice as I prefer to be an example,”

“Because I’m an example. I’m there every morning and do the same stuff. I’m probably the first one to arrive and the last one to go out. I think the details speak for itself…This is why I say, I like to lead by example.”