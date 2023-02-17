Your promise of free, fair elections a mirage in Imo – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo State on Friday declared that President Muhammadu Buhari should understand that his pledge to give Nigerians free elections has turned out to be a mirage in Imo State.

Collins Opurozor, the PDP Publicity Secretary made this disclosure in Owerri while briefing journalists on the state of the nation, the third attack on CUPP spokesperson Ikenga Ugochiyere’s country home, and the killings of innocent persons at his country home.

The opposition party appealed to the Chief of Army Staff, Inspector General of Police, and Director General of the State Security Service to intervene and take immediate action.

The PDP pointed out that on February 7, 2023, another armed attack—the third in less than two months—took place at the home of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the party’s candidate for the Ideato Federal Constituency.

PDP Publicity Secretary who also shared the viral video of Ikenga Ugochinyere’s attackers doing the attack said they must be quickly apprehended and held accountable for their crimes.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere’s convoy was attacked in Ideato as he was making his way home from Abuja, and he narrowly missed death as the media had earlier reported.

Opurozor stated: “We sent letters to the security services. Yet, to our surprise, no arrest has been made as of yet. We are unsure if the authorities ever launch an inquiry into that topic.

“On January 14, 2023, Ikenga’s residence in Umukegwu-Akokwa witnessed a bloody attack that left three persons, including his uncle, dead, about 32 vehicles burnt to ashes, and buildings levelled to the ground with explosive devices.

“In the aftermath of that, we wrote the security agencies again, took a protest to the Commissioner of Police in the State, and called off all political activities to draw attention to the infamy and get the authorities to act.

“But till this day, we are not aware if that attack, in which innocent Imo citizens were murdered, was ever investigated. And no arrest has been made. Not even a single statement has been issued by any of the security agencies in the state about that attack.”

He further added: “For us as Imo PDP, it is deeply worrisome that despite our demand for the arrest and prosecution of Chinasa Nwaneri, who earlier betrayed the intention of the APC-led regime of Senator Hope Uzodinma to attack Ikenga through telephone threats, the Federal Government and security agencies have never budged.

“More worrisome is the fact that despite our calls for the disbandment of Ebubeagu security outfit, which has been implicated in most of the attacks in the State, nothing has been done by the Federal Government and security agencies.”