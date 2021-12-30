Zaha Needs To Stop Getting Involved In Silly Confrontations – Crouch

Ex Liverpool player, Peter Crouch has come out to blast Crystal Palace forward, Wilfried Zaha for his silly red card vs Tottenham. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Zaha’s second action to earn the red in such an important game was completely reckless, stupid, and totally uncalled for.

Crouch added that Zaha is just a player who likes to get involved in silly types of confrontations, and that habit must stop.

His words, “It is reckless,”

“You could say he went down a bit easy on the first one but it’s just stupid you just shouldn’t get involved in the first one and the second one.”

“I just think he’s the type of player who wants to be involved in these types of confrontations. I don’t know if you remember the game at White Hart Lane, he got involved with [Japhet] Tanganga and from then on he played better and raised his game.”

“He needs that kind of fire but he’s just gone too far and steps over the line on this occasion.”