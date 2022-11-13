Zamfara 2023: I am still in APC – Yari

Former Zamfara State Governor and Zamfara West Senatorial candidate on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, assured his teeming supporters in the state that he was still a member of the APC.

Yari stated this during a rally he organized at his Talata-Mafara country home to assure his supporters that formidable strategies have been put in place to kick-start his campaign in a grandstyle.

He, however, assured that there would be nothing like politics of bitterness, saying that his campaign committee would guide his supporters on how to behave themselves during the campaign periods.

Speaking earlier, the state chairman of the APC, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, said that there was no faction in the party, saying that all the cracked walls have been amended.

“The members of APC in the state are now one united family because we have resolved to work together as a team,” he added.

Those who attended the occasion included the former Governor of the state, Alhaji Mahmuda Aliyu Shinkafi, former minister, Senator Tijani Kaura.

Others were an APC governorship aspirant in 2019 and former Commissioner of Finance, Hon. Shehu Idris, amongst others.