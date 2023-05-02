Zamfara APC commiserates with Bebeji plaza traders over Monday’s inferno

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Zamfara State has commiserated with traders at the Bebeji Plaza, Gusau whose shops and properties were razed by an inferno on Monday night.

A press statement issued by the State Party Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau said the unfortunate incident has indeed affected the business strength of the state and will put hundreds of families and dependents of the shop operators and owners in very difficult situations.

“Mobile phone owners in the state will seriously be affected by the disaster as most of them rely heavily on the services provided at the plaza, which is also referred to as GSM Village”, the statement added.

“While appealing to the government and other well-meaning individuals within and outside the state to come to the aid of the victims, we call on them to consider what happened as an act of Allah and be rest assured that the Almighty will come to their aid in multiples.”

The statement also noted that the party appreciates the good people of the state and sympathizers who joined security and fire service personnel in the protection of people’s lives and properties while putting out the fire.

“We also wish to enjoin the people to always have fire extinguishing equipment at their business premises which will serve in emergencies and minimize damage before the arrival of firefighters”