Zamfara APC sets up 11-man committee to investigate anti-party activities

Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has constituted an 11-man committee to investigate allegations committed by some of its members who engaged in anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections in the State.

The committee, which is headed by the party’s State Publicly Secretary, Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau was inaugurated by the state chairman of the party, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani at the State Secretariat of the party on Wednesday, 17th May, 2023.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued to newsmen in Gusau, the State capital by the State publicity secretary, Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau.

According to the statement, the party chairman charged the members to thoroughly study all allegations levelled against anyone, however highly placed in the party, to verify his/her level of involvement in anti-party and recommend measures to be taken against anyone found guilty.

The chairman, who said that already, the state Secretariat of the party is in possession of copies of petitions against some of the members, said the committee should handle its assignment without fear or favour in the best interest of the party and in accordance with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

Danfulani commended the doggedness of those who stood by the party and its candidates during the polls for their resilience despite the intimidations meted against them by overzealous red hand banded gun-wielding soldiers.

He assured that the party will reclaim the alleged stolen mandate which was deliberately robbed of the party by a cabal operating in the state.

The chairman further stated that the party will ensure justice to all its members at all levels.

He charged the committee to dig more and get correct information from wards, local government and state levels in order to have accurate information that will guide the party.

“The party also held a special meeting with members of Zamfara State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Hon. Nasiru Maazu Magarya and reviewed the conduct of the just concluded 2023 general elections in the state”, the statement said.

The statement noted that the meeting mapped out new strategies on best ways to sustain its support base in the state.

In his response, the Chairman of the committee, Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau, thanked the party for finding the members capable of the assignment, pointing out that his appointment as chairman indicated the trust the party bestowed on him.

Gusau promised that the committee would not leave any stone unturned while discharging its task, and that the committee will not disappoint the party, its members, nor the people of Zamfara State in delivering an excellent job.

Members of the committee are Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau as chairman, Barrister Aliyu Ajiya, Dr. Mikaila Ibrahim Bara’u, Hon. Nura Dahiru, Dr. Suleiman Yarkofoji and Alhaji Kabiru Dankulu.

Others include Alhaji kabiru Dankulu Bungudu, Hon. Faruku Musa Dosara, Alh Hamisu Habibu Kasuwar Daji, Barrister Junaidu Aminu, Hon. Anas Hamisu l, Assistant Secretary, while Hon. Ibrahim Maaji serves as the committee’s Secretary.