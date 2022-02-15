Zamfara: Lawmakers Collected 10,000 Dollars To Stop Impeachment Of Aliyu Gusau – Shamsudeen Boko

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has alleged that some lawmakers collected the sum of 10, 000 US dollars to frustrate the planned impeachment of the state Deputy Governor, Mahadi Aliyu Gusau.

This was disclosed during a press conference at the state House of Assembly by the chairman, committee on information, Shamsudeen Hassan Boko.

He said the House has commenced a thorough investigation on the matter.

The chairman said two of the lawmakers accused of collecting the bribe have made confessional statements that the opposition party gave them the money.

“The opposition sent one of the lawmakers to give me the some of 10, 000 dollars which I rejected bluntly” he added.

“No court or any order can stop investigating the Deputy Governor, Aliyu Gusau for alleged financial mismanagement and negligence of his constitutional responsibility as a Deputy Governor”

“As the court is an institution so is the lawmaking bodies and no institution can stop us from investigating the Deputy Governor”

According to him, the state government had constituted a seven-man judicial panel to investigate the Deputy Governor, saying that 18 out of the 24 lawmakers have agreed to go on with the impeachment process.

“The panel would invite all of us including the state Deputy Governor for investigations before the committee submits its reports”, he said.