Zamfara State Agency Intensifies Efforts to Curb Drug Abuse and Human Trafficking

The Zamfara State Executive Secretary of the Substance Abuse Control and Human Trafficking Agency, Pharmacist Ishaq Ibrahim Anka, has announced that the agency has begun blocking all channels of hard drug supplie

s in the state.

Anka disclosed this during a press briefing in Gusau, the state capital.

He emphasized that the move is crucial due to the alarming rate of drug abuse in the state. “Blocking the corridors of hard drugs’ supplies will reduce security challenges bedeviling the entire state, as hard drugs contribute immensely to the high rate of crimes,” he stated.

Anka highlighted the dangers associated with drug abuse, urging residents to desist from using or selling hard drugs, and from engaging in child labor and other human trafficking offenses.

He pointed out that the agency’s work focuses on the arrest, counseling, and prosecution of offenders, and called for maximum support from security agencies.

“To achieve this, the agency has embarked on a familiarization visit, where the Commander of 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Sani Ahmed, assured his readiness to partner with the agency.

The State Police Commissioner, Mohammad Dalinja, among other security agencies, also pledged their support,” he added.

Anka commended the state government for its initiative and efforts in changing the narrative on substance abuse and human trafficking.