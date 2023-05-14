10th Senate presidency: Katsina’s senators-elect back Akpabio, Barau

Katsina State’s senators-elect on Sunday threw their weight behind the All Progressives Congress’ endorsement of Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau as Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively, of the 10th National Assembly.

The lawmakers-elect took the decision on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Katsina Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

The meeting was held at the instance of the Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, who also backed the party’s decision amid confusion and rejection that trailed the endorsement of the two ranking senators.

Governor Masari described Akpabio and Barau as committed members of the party and development-personified public officers who would be ready to join hands with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to move the nation forward.

Masari enjoined all senators-elect to commence legislative activities on a smooth and peaceful note by voting Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau into office, saying that the two personalities are ready to give their best to the Tinubu administration after the inauguration on May 29, 2023.

In his remark, the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, promised to carry all parts of the country along irrespective of party bias, stressing that “the 10th Senate must work for the progress of this country. The 10th Senate will strive to bring back smiles on the faces of Nigerians.”

InfoStride News earlier reported that the APC National Working Committee officially announced on Monday last week the zoning of the Senate Presidency to the South-South, with Akpabio as the preferred candidate, and the position of the Deputy Senate President to the North-West, with Senator Jibrin Barau from Kano State as the beneficiary.