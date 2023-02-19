2023: APC is hero of Nigeria – Gov Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has again said that he has no intention or plan to decamp to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is despite his stance on zoning the presidency to the South, describing the insinuations that he is dumping the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the APC as speculative.

The Ikwere-born politician, who has been at loggerheads with his party, the PDP, maintained that he remains an unrepentant member of the main opposition party.

The governor said this on Monday at the 114th quarterly general meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt.

He said: “I am not a member of APC and I will not be. But, they have made me to recognise that they are the heroes of this country.”

He recalled how the governors of the ruling party, especially those from the north, insisted that power must shift to the south during the primary elections.

“The governors of APC said the way the county is, they want the unity of this country and, therefore, the presidency should go to the South,” he added.

From all indications, the Rivers helmsman is working with the APC and its candidate on national level having declared war against the presidential candidate of his party.

Wike and his party have been at war ever since the outcome of presidential primary of the main opposition party did not favour him.

The governor, who had declared he would work with whoever emerged winner of the primary election, has remained aggrieved since May 2022 when Atiku Abubakar was declared winner of the party’s primary