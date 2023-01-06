2023 Elections: APC UK Set To Reach 20m Nigerians with Vote for Tinubu Text Messages

The All Progressives Congress (APC) United Kingdom chapter has concluded a plan to reach at least 20 million Nigerians with messages of hope imploring them to vote for the candidate of their party in the coming 25th February general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This revelation was contained in a statement signed by the Interim Chairman of the Party in the United Kingdom, J K Adebola and circulated by the Publicity Secretary of the party Mr Jacob Ogunseye who stressed that the efforts should be monumental and eventful towards the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu next month.

According to the statement, the party in the UK has partnered with a well-known technology firm in Nigeria to drive the idea; APC UK plans to reach at least 20 million people in its first phase, while the second phase will reach a similar number to remind the Nigerian voters of the need to vote for APC and its candidates in all the elections.

The statement insisted that APC as a party has a clear edge of emerging victorious next month and effectively controlling the National Assembly while expecting the party to hold at least 25 states of the federation by May 29th.

“We will do everything possible; we are working very hard; we are harnessing resources; we are touching every stone; we are speaking to our people in Nigeria; we have launched different initiatives; our last proposition achieved a lot; we are confident this will go a long way; we are seeing victory; we have the best candidate to sell; his achievements and capabilities are obvious; we will not relent until we win the election”, he said.

On how the text messages shall be distributed, the statement said, “the tech partner has assured them of reaching the people based on the number of registered voters in each state. The tech company has extensive experience in the field, and with our experience with them in the past, they won’t struggle to deliver.

Adebola urged every Nigerian to see the coming election as a golden opportunity to elect the best, arguing that Asiwaju Tinubu represents the best among his peers in the coming election.

“I urge every Nigerian, especially the youths, to jettison any propaganda they might have been fed and support a candidate with a track record. If anyone wants to see the best of our country, the time is now; only Asiwaju has the foresight to deliver it, don’t let ignorance rule your hearts; your vote should be for Asiwaju”, the statement concluded.