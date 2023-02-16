2023: Evil people using Buhari to bring APC down – El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has allowed individuals he (El-Rufai) described as “evil people” to use him (Buhari) to fight and defeat the political party that gave him the platform to serve Nigeria.

He said that those people who are using the president as an instrument to defeat the APC are doing so because they failed in their bid to force their own candidate on the party during the June 2022 primaries.

The Governor lamented that they were massively deploying resources and tools to defeat the APC in the forthcoming presidential election.

El-Rufai claimed that the evil people are using the President and instrumentality of the Federal Government as convenient cover to truncate Nigeria’s democracy because they have personally lost out.

The governor on Thursday addressed the people of Kaduna amid the scarcity of new naira notes after the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, redesigned N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

Buhari had earlier ordered that the old N200 notes be re-introduced into circulation, as they will remain legal tender until April 10.

El-Rufai noted that the Buhari government disobeyed the February 8th ruling of the Supreme Court by continuing to say the February 10 deadline stands, adding that “It is shocking to see the blatant violation of the subsisting and continuing order of the Supreme Court that ALL the old and new notes should continue to be legal tender until it gives judgment in the case filed by the Kaduna State Government along with several others.”

He said, “The address by the President earlier this morning limiting the legal tender status of old notes to only N200 amounts to total disregard and disobedience of the ruling of February 8th which was extended further yesterday by the Supreme Court.

“The misguided action of the Attorney-General to mislead the President into engaging in this public violation of the order of the highest court of the land shows how desperate the policy architects are to cause national chaos, by showing open contempt for the judiciary.”

The Governor recalled that the Federal Government had made an offer to the agitating governors to accept the circulation of only the N200 notes as a way to stay out of court, but they rejected the offer, insisting the court ruling must be obeyed.

He claimed that, “These evil people using the instrumentality of the Federal Government and the President as convenient covers are willing to truncate our democracy because they have personally lost out.

“They are massively deploying resources and tools to defeat the political party that gave us the platform to serve the country just because they could not impose the candidates of their choice. Let us not help them.”