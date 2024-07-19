Rivers State Labour Party Suspends Chairman Hilda Dokubo

The Labour Party Chairman in Rivers State, Hilda Dokubo, has been suspended from the party by her ward in Asari Toru Local Government Area.

In a letter addressed to the Labour Party Chairman of Asari Toru LGA, the suspension was confirmed by the Ward Chairman, Mr. Ajalamonia Ibama; Secretary, Mr. Lole Amacheer; Treasurer, Mr. Emmanuel Ibamathe; Women Leader, Mrs. Osaki Dieypiriye; and Publicity Secretary, Osaki Dokubo.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the 54-year-old actress was suspended on Thursday following an emergency meeting of the ward executive committee held on July 15.

Dokubo faces allegations of financial misconduct, abuse of office, and breach of party regulations.

The ward executives stated that their decision followed a thorough investigation, during which they reportedly uncovered substantial evidence supporting the allegations.

As of now, Hilda Dokubo has not responded to the allegations.