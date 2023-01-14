2023: I won’t join Peter Obi campaign train – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has downplayed speculations of him joining the presidential campaign of the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obasanjo said he’s not a member of any political party, hence would not belong to any campaign train.

He spoke at a virtual engagement organised by the Africa Leadership Group.

The former president had endorsed Obi in a letter to Nigerian youths on their choice of leaders.

Obasanjo was heavily criticised by Obi’s political opponents.

However, Obasanjo said: “I am not on the campaign train. I have used the benefit of my experience and put things plainly.

“I do not belong to any political party. I will not join any campaign train. I have said what is best for the country.”

The former president also blamed Nigeria’s problem on bad leadership.

“Nigeria is where we are because of leadership.

“We must decisively look for men and women who have the character, attributes, skill and attitude that we need for leadership, that will deliver in this country,” he added.