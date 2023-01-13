2023: Kwankwaso doing Lord’s work for APC – Adamu Garba

Barely 43 days to the general election, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has claimed the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is working for the APC.

Garba also said Kwankwaso has diminished all the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, bases, creating opportunity for Bola Tinubu, his party’s candidate.

Garba’s statement was contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle.

He wrote, “Kwankwaso is doing the Lord’s work for the APC. He is busy evacuating all PDP bases to his NNPP. A better opportunity for Tinubu.”