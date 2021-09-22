    Login
    2023: Nigeria Can’t Afford Another Tribalistic President Like Buhari — Northern Elders

    The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has announced that Nigeria can’t risk having another tribalistic leader like President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

    President Muhammadu Buhari
    NEF Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made the remark while stressing that Nigeria’s next president should not be tribalistic as Buhari.

    Baba-Ahmed said Nigeria needs a President who will act in the “opposite direction” to Buhari.

    The NEF spokesman disclosed this on Arise TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ breakfast programme.

    He further said that some Nigerians including those within the All Progressives Congress, APC, are not happy with Buhari.

    “The nation needs a leader that would do the things that President (Muhammadu) Buhari hasn’t done, create inclusiveness, address resentment and frustration in other parts of the country and in the north and speak and act for everybody,” he said.

    Since assuming power in 2015, Buhari has been accused of been a sectional leader.

    Buhari was accused of favouring the Northern part of the country more in his government.

