MC Oluomo: Remove Lagos REC before election – Atiku tells INEC

With 16 days to the commencement of the 2023 general election, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to remove the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Lagos State, Olusegun Agbaje.

Atiku said Agbaje had been accused of attempting to compromise the upcoming election.

He noted that the REC’s insistence on using the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo to carry sensitive election materials was a ploy to compromise the election.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku dismissed the reason given by Agbaje on why INEC would use MC Oluomo’s organization in carrying sensitive materials.

The INEC REC had said the commission would use MC Oluomo’s transport organization because others have been barred from Lagos State.

A statement by Shaibu reads: “What Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu did in Lagos State was to arbitrarily announce a ban on the activities of the NURTW because the organisation suspended MC Oluomo, the APC’s henchman.

“INEC must not promote illegality by working with a partisan organisation which is filled with APC members that are working for Bola Tinubu.”

The statement said giving MC Oluomo’s boys sensitive electoral materials to be distributed in Lagos State would undermine a free and fair 2023 election.

“INEC must sanction Mr Agbaje for insisting on using MC Oluomo’s committee despite protests from members of the public,” he added.