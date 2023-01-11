2023: NLC threatens to stop salaries of civil servants that refuses to collect PVC

The Niger State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress has threatened to punish any civil servant that deliberately refused to collect his/her Permanent Voters Card, PVC, ahead of the general elections in the state.

The state NLC chairman, Comrade Idris Lakpene, who gave the warning in Minna, said those who refused to comply would be stopped from collecting their salaries or faced suspension.

The chairman decried the situation where citizens of this country would fail to take their Civic responsibility serious

Lakpene stated, “We are considering a plan to stop workers in the state who have no PVCs from collecting their monthly salary.”

He also charged civil servants in the state to be fully involved in the political process, arguing, “PVCs would enable us to elect leaders that can better our working conditions and to bring meaningful development to our state.”