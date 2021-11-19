2023: PDP Presidential Candidate Will Be Decided By All Stakeholders – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2023 will be decided collectively by party stakeholders and at the right time.

He made the assertion when he paid courtesy visit to the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri at the Government House, Yola, on Friday.

According to Governor Wike, the successful conduct of the PDP National convention put the party in a position to take over power in 2023.

Wike also praised Gov. Fintiri, as well as other members of the PDP convention planning committee for conducting a rancor free convention.

“For making our party proud, today Nigerians believe that PDP have put themselves in a position to takeover the affairs of this country. It was not easy.

“At a time most people were expecting that it may not work out for PDP, it not only worked out well, it was peacefully conducted, the best ever conducted since PDP started.

“Today, Ahmadu Fintiri has become a household name in Nigerian politics, because of the convention he conducted very transparently. Thank you for what you have done for our great party,” he said.

On his part, Gov. Fintiri commended all the PDP governors and other party stakeholders for the opportunity given to the committee to serve.

Commending Gov. Wike for his support, he said “We are not just colleagues, we are not just in the same party, we have discovered ourselves to be good friends and even metamorphosing into being brothers. This is what we need in this country.

“That is why I am not a supporter of those who are calling for zoning of the presidency. I am for those that are calling for good candidate that can bring this country together, and improve on the potentials that abound in both human and capital of Nigeria”.