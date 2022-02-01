    Login
    2023: Peter Obi Gives One Condition To Run For President

    Peter Obi, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s vice presidential candidate in 2019, has given one condition to join the 2023 presidential race.

    Obi, who was the running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2019, said he will join in the race if his party, the PDP, zones the ticket to the south.

    However, the former Anambra State Governor seems not to be certain about what the situation would be if the PDP throws the ticket open for the north and south.

    “Yes, I will step into the field to contest for the opportunity to serve this great country as President if my party, the @OfficialPDPNig, zones the ticket to the south. But if it is thrown open, Nigerians will also hear from me,” Obi tweeted on Monday night.

    This is coming a few hours after the Sokoto Governor and former House of Representatives Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal, announced his intention to contest for president in 2023.

    Also, a former Kwara State Governor and ex-Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, last week hinted on joining the 2023 presidential race under the PDP.

